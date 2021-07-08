ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

