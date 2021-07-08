ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 242,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,906. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

