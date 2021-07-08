ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.64. 242,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.