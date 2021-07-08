Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.97. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 479.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,658. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

