Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 491.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Archrock worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -419.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.