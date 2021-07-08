Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 5.6%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 5,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

The stock has a market cap of $822.38 million, a PE ratio of 369.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

