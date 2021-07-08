Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Down 5.6%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 5,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
The stock has a market cap of $822.38 million, a PE ratio of 369.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
