Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 142,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

