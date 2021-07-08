Arepacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $75,200.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,168,103 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

