argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($3.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($4.30). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.20. 113,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

