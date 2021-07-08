Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $37,182.70 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00163022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,382.49 or 0.99161441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00940908 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,236,825 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

