Arionum Achieves Market Cap of $104,847.87 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $104,847.87 and approximately $31.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

