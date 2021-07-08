Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $618,381.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANET stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $376.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

