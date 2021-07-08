Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $19,125.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 51 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $19,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.16. 575,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,396. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $376.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $179,575,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

