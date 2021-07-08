Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

ATZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 339,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,154. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.