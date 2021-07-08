Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.
ATZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 339,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,154. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
