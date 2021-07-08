Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.02. 215,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,897. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.52. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

