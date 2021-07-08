Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.
ATZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.
Shares of Aritzia stock traded down C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.02. 215,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,897. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.52. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
