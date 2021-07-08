ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.