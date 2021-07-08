Ark Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $116.17 million and $10.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,462,934 coins and its circulating supply is 130,342,037 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.