Arqma Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,134.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $438,644.32 and approximately $3,134.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.96 or 0.06535103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.01504835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00401942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00152110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.00631040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00425411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00340232 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,919,714 coins and its circulating supply is 9,875,170 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

