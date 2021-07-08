Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21.

