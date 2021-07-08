Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 75,271 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.58% of Clean Harbors worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

