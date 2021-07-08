Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

