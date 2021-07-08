Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 975,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of CNX Resources worth $27,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

