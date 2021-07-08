Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,927,011 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of Continental Resources worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

