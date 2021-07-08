Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.79 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 933,461 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.15% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.