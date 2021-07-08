Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.95 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 475.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,358 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Loews worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

