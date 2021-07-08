Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $29.56 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,654 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Old Republic International worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

