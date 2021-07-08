Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 943,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.77% of Umpqua worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

