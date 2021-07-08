Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $30.69 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 667.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,872 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,672 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

