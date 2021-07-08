Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,716 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.67% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 613,072 shares valued at $37,142,036. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

