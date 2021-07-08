Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.01% of Sanmina worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

