Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Autoliv worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.