Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $29.85 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 589,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,854,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of The New York Times as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after buying an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after buying an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after buying an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after buying an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,449,000 after buying an additional 248,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

