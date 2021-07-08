Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 211,820 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.98% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $30,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.