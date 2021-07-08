Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 36,935 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.65% of Semtech worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

