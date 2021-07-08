Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,300,533 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $240.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

