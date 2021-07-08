Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 192,065 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,065 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.86% of EPR Properties worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 412,176 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

