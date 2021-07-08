Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 212,292 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,492,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of KT worth $31,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

