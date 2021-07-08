Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 408,164 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 408,164 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Trimble worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

