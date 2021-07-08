Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 90,217 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of The Ensign Group worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

