Arweave (AR) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $367.30 million and $16.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $11.00 or 0.00033624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00034171 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

