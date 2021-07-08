Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 547.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.56% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $38,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $126.68 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

