Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 186.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $48,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,748,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

