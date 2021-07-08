Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.54. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 10.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,173. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

