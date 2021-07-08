Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AML. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 26.77 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,843.23 ($24.08). The company had a trading volume of 574,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,874. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,959.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 900.98 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,724 shares of company stock worth $159,540,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

