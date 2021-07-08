Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 3.2%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 74,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,671,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

