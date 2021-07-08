AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 686,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,196,007 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $59.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $114,977,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

