AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 3.7% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 787,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

