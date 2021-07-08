Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) vs. Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Financial Contrast

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astrotech and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 114.64 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 10.72 $602.74 million $25.72 55.24

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astrotech and Mettler-Toledo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,048.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.21%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Mettler-Toledo International 20.19% 195.99% 23.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.