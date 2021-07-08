ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $402,149.66 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $402,149.66 and $9.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00398607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

