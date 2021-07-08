Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $27,268.15 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $27,268.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,685.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.71 or 0.06365778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.01458242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00391518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.02 or 0.00621118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00418070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00326681 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,453,702 coins and its circulating supply is 41,697,412 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.